Give your kids a unique and educational adventure, without leaving home - Minecraft Virtual Winter Camp.

Be In Touch (a pro-tech digital parenting company), has teamed up with Computers 4 Kids (a cutting edge computer education company), to provide an innovative FUN and FUNCTIONAL screen time option for parents looking to divert their kids from mindless social media and gaming.

The unique and innovative Minecraft Virtual Winter Camp, running from 6 to 15 th August, will help kids from Grades 2 to 8, build EQ skills, as well as develop some 21st century life skills like strategic thinking, coding, communication, creativity and problem-solving. It turns out that Minecraft is not just a game!

On this cool camp, your child will receive access to a 10 day online Minecraft curriculum. They will receive 10 pin codes to unlock one World/Activity each day, at a time of their (or your) choice. All Worlds cover subjects and topics that are relevant to life skills and come with a full set of instructions. These lessons are aimed at keeping students engaged for 1 to 2 hours a day, ensuring you are in control of screen time.

On the final day, 15th August 2020, a Minecraft Skyblock Challenge competition will be run, which will last 3-5 hours. The students will complete mazes and puzzles within a complex Skyblock World, collecting hidden numbers and letters, that when applied correctly, open up a decipher board.