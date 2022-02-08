Google insists it's still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022

Following reports of the tech giant planning to offer the likes of Peloton, Bungie, and Capcom its cloud gaming services, a Google spokesperson has refused to comment on "speculation regarding other industry partners", but insisted it was always intended for them to work with other publishers and partners.

Google's Patrick Seybold vowed that "we are still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022." He told The Verge: “We announced our intentions of helping publishers and partners deliver games directly to gamers last year, and have been working toward that.

“The first manifestation has been our partnership with AT&T who is offering 'Batman: Arkham Knight' available to their customers for free. “While we won’t be commenting on any rumors or speculation regarding other industry partners, we are still focused on bringing great games to Stadia in 2022. With 200+ titles currently available, we expect to have another 100+ games added to the platform this year, and currently have 50 games available to claim in Stadia Pro.”

A tweet on the official Google Stadia Twitter page also rubbished the idea that Stadia isn't a priority. The post read: "If you hear one thing, hear this: The Stadia team is working really hard on a great future for Stadia and cloud gaming. "We hope you agree, and we know the proof is in the playing."