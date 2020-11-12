Google Stadia users can now share captured screenshots and videos

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

San Francisco - Google Stadia Cloud gaming service has reportedly started rolling out the ability to share captured screenshots and videos. Initially, the only ways to share clips of Stadia gameplay were to either download your 30-second clips from the Stadia web app and rehost them on YouTube. But now, by long-pressing the Capture button on the Stadia Controller one can easily save a video of the last 30 seconds of gameplay and can also share Stadia screenshots and clips with others as easily as sharing a link, reports 9To5Google. Shared captures are available to view without needing to sign in to Stadia. Screenshots are shown in a simple viewer, while video clips are presented in a YouTube-like player. Google rolled out an update in May this year which allows the Stadia Controller "capture" screenshots and video clips on Android.

With this captured screenshots and clips are stored automatically on users Stadia account. With a Stadia Pro subscription, one can store up to 500 clips and unlimited screenshots. Without a subscription, a user can store up to 100 clips and unlimited screenshots.

In order to push its cloud gaming service Stadia, Google is now offering its $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Stadia premium edition comes with a controller and an older version of Chromecast not the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV.

"Google has said that the new Chromecast with Google TV will not support the cloud gaming service until the first half of 2021," reports The Verge.

To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, one must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of November 6 and be aged 18 or older.

The offer is currently limited to subscribers in the UK and the US, means longtime subscribers from other countries won't be able to avail it.

In addition, Google recently announced two more games, Young Souls and Phoenix Point are coming to its Stadia Cloud gaming service users next year.

Young Souls and Phoenix Point join a host of other new game announcements for Stadia like Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and ARK: Survival Evolved, reports 9To5Google.

--IANS