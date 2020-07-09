Google's Stadia Controller now works wirelessly with Android phones - how to set it up

When it started shipping last year, the Google Stadia Controller worked wirelessly on TVs hooked up to a Chromecast Ultra. Google Stadia gained momentum especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the trouble came along when users trued connecting it to their smartphone. It was required to be connected via USB-C cable. Earlier this year, Google rolled out the ability to connect wirelessly via the Chrome browser. Now users can now do it with any supported Android device as well. You can download Google Stadia on any recent Android smartphone. It is worth noting that 'official support' is for most Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Google Pixel, Asus ROG and Razer phones but you can use any other handset on the same operating system. So unless you have an Apple iPhone or really old Android phone, you will be able to play Google Stadia. Thanks to the free trial, it won't cost you straight away either. If you’re a gamer who wants to get into Google Stadia on your phone, you’re in luck, as unlike on TVs where you’ll need the Stadia Controller, you can use the phone app with your PS4 or Xbox One controller. Some game pads work too, such as the Razer Kishi.





The process for getting your game controller connected to your smartphone, then to comply with Stadia, can be a little complicated, so we’ve come up with this guide to help you through all the stages of the process.

How to set up the Google Stadia app

If your phone is compatible, head to the Play Store and download the Google Stadia app. If you don’t have any kind of Google account, set it up on stadia.google.com and log in to the app afterwards.

In the app you should be able to see the Google Stadia interface.

Whether or not you're going to play Stadia on your phone, download the app to play games and browse the library.

Initially, you needed to buy the Google Stadia Premiere bundle to be able to play on mobile (unless you have a promotional code), which included the controller. That came with three months of Stadia Pro. Gamers can rejoice as you don't need Stadia Pro to play Stadia.

How to connect a controller to your smartphone

You will still need a controller as you cannot play on Google Stadia using your fingers. If you already own a console, this is easy but if not you might need to buy the Stadia controller online.

You can connec your controller to your smartphone via USB connection. Bear in mind that this is the only option for certain controllers.

Since your smartphone will have a USB-C or microUSB port, you’ll need an adapter before you plug in your controller, which will likely have a USB 3.0 plug that you use to charge it in the console. This is to ensure a stable connection.

Another way to connect your smartphone to your controller is via Bluetooth. This works for the PS4 controller as well as the standard Xbox One, and Xbox Adaptive, controllers. Make sure your controller is disconnected from your console before you try and get it working on your smartphone.

On your smartphone, find the Bluetooth menu by swiping down from the top and pressing and holding on the Bluetooth icon.

How to get your controller working on Google Stadia

You paired the controller with your phone but why is Google Stadia not recognising it? This might have something to do with your Android version. Make sure to update your Android phone to its latest version, which will be Android 10.

In the Google Stadia app, press the controller icon in the top right corner of the screen.

If all has worked, your PS4, Xbox or Stadia controller should now be recognized by the app, and you can jump straight into your game.

IOL TECH