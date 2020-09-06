GTA Online cracks down on cheating by ’affected character reset’

Washington - Rockstar, the company behind 'GTA Online', has launched a crackdown on cheaters. The makers of 'GTA Online' have launched a crackdown on cheaters. Rockstar recently reset a number of accounts that exploited a problem - which is known as the "apartment garage glitch" - in the popular game. The issue allowed gamers to amass in-game fortunes after they purchased properties and made their way through specific menu options. But Rockstar decided to clampdown on the cheaters and has explained the move via a support page.

The company's explanation reads: "Players found to be manipulating and abusing Property trade-ins to gain GTA$ illegitimately have had affected characters reset.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy game environment for all players, anyone found to be abusing exploits and cheats to illegitimately gain GTA$ and in-game items may be subject to penalties including cash balance adjustments, character resets, suspensions and up to permanent bans as appropriate. (sic)"

The 'Grand Theft Auto' series is one of the most popular video game franchises in history, making more than $9 billion since the brand was launched back in 1997.

Bang Showbiz