Halo Infinite will not have dual-wielding
343 Industries has confirmed 'Halo Infinite' won't feature dual-wielding.
The game's sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo was joined by lead world designer John Mulkey, campaign art lead Justin Dinges and gameplay director Troy Mashburn this week as part of a 44-minute Microsoft video answering fans' questions about the game.
On the subject of dual-wielding, DelHoyo said it's "not currently on the cards", adding: "Whenever you set out to make a game with the size of 'Halo Infinite', there's so many things you can do.
"I think we have a very talented team where we can do anything but we can't do everything."
Instead, the developer has focused on the title's weapons, gunplay, grenades, equipment and melee.
Elsewhere in the interview, it's been revealed 'Halo Infinite' will use the 'Uncharted' style of cinematics, with no distinct cutscenes.
With no a black screen or hard stop, cutscenes will now blend into gameplay - and vice versa - with a seamless transition.
'Halo Infinite' will drop later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
BANG ShowBiz Gaming