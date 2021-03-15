Halo Infinite will not have dual-wielding

343 Industries has confirmed 'Halo Infinite' won't feature dual-wielding.

The game's sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo was joined by lead world designer John Mulkey, campaign art lead Justin Dinges and gameplay director Troy Mashburn this week as part of a 44-minute Microsoft video answering fans' questions about the game.

On the subject of dual-wielding, DelHoyo said it's "not currently on the cards", adding: "Whenever you set out to make a game with the size of 'Halo Infinite', there's so many things you can do.

"I think we have a very talented team where we can do anything but we can't do everything."

Instead, the developer has focused on the title's weapons, gunplay, grenades, equipment and melee.