Hitman 3 players will soon be able to import locations

'Hitman 3' players will be able to import locations "before the end of February".

The developers of the stealth video game has confirmed that the current issue should be resolved by the end of the current month.

In an update on the 'Hitman' forum, a rep for the game explained: "Whilst we’ve been busy launching Hitman 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into Hitman 3 on Epic.

"We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible. In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later.

"Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. We’ll keep you updated with the next steps."