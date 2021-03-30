How games can keep you fit

Be honest: when you think gaming, the first thing that springs to mind is probably not “health”. The future of health and gaming looks bright as more companies embrace the need to make health a priority. However, as time goes on, more and more companies are realising there are far-reaching benefits to developing games that promote good health. Pokemon Go was one of the first games that promoted fitness and health. Niantic was the mastermind behind the gaming phenomenon. It developed other popular AR games such as Ingress and Harry Potter. The games encouraged players to walk safely to their destinations, such as pokestops and pokegyms. The only way to win was to be active.

Many apps have been “gamified” so players feel motivated to keep playing and remain fit.

How do they work?

Games that promote your health track your movements by counting the amount of steps you have done, as well as making use of your GPS. Often, the games can be connected to your health apps and gadgets.

You might be thinking: “If I throw my phone around, that will count my steps, right?” Not necessarily.

Niantic and other companies have taken steps to prevent cheating and vow strict action against those who try.

