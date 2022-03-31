Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 31, 2022

Hue and Outpost Kaloki X included in April's Xbox Live Games with Gold

Published 1h ago

Xbox Live Games with Gold for April includes 'Hue' and 'Outpost Kaloki X'.

The gaming giant has confirmed the Games with Gold release for next month, and it includes two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 titles.

'Another Sight' and 'Outpost Kaloki X' will be made available for Xbox Live members from April 1, with the latter remaning until April 30.

The former - a city-building game that first launched on the Xbox 360 in 2004 - is only around for a limited time with the cut off point of April 15.

Arriving on April 16 to May 15 is the 2016 puzzle-platform game 'Hue' and 2011's off-road racing title 'MX vs ATV Alive'.

Providing the games have been downloaded within the release dates, gamers will be able to continue playing them.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

