Innovative online gaming platform sends South Africa’s legendary BMW E30 ‘Gusheshe’ to space

In a cinematic spectacle that has never been done before, Dream Drive, an innovative skill-based online gaming platform, has sent a 1:18 scale model of the iconic BMW E30 325i, dubbed the ‘Gusheshe,’ soaring into the stratosphere and showcased it in a short film. The short film, dubbed ‘Mission: Gusheshe’, was brought to life in collaboration with Dream Drive ambassador and South African football legend, Siphiwe Tshabalala, along with production powerhouse 7 Films.

‘Mission: Gusheshe’ captures the spirit of a nation that views cars not merely as machines but also as cultural symbols. The car’s launch into space symbolises both the Gusheshe’s legendary status and the power of South Africans to aim higher. The E30 Gusheshe holds a unique place in South African culture. With its origins in Germany, it found its true home in South Africa, even earning a street name synonymous with pride and passion.

To execute the Gusheshe’s journey to the edge of space, meteorologist Dr Markus Geldenhuys oversaw the launch of a 3000g altitude balloon, imported from Poland, which carried the Gusheshe to a breathtaking 35 kilometres above Earth, three times higher than a commercial jet’s altitude. The launch required perfect weather conditions, leading the team to Beaufort West, where they coordinated with local air traffic controllers to secure clearance. After a 2.5-hour ascent, the model began its descent, eventually landing 60km from the launch site. The team spent an entire day retrieving it across multiple farms.

Dream Drive Co-founder and the creative force behind the film, Steve Tyler, said, “We wanted to show that no dream is out of reach, and sending the Gusheshe to space felt like the perfect way to prove it.” Additionally, Dream Drive also offers a unique opportunity for South Africans to win their dream car through an advanced Web-based skill challenge called ‘spot the ball’, rooted in strategy. During the game, players analyse a high-resolution image with 12 million pixels and must pinpoint the exact pixel where they believe the centre of the ball lies.

Equipped with ‘line of sight’ and magnification tools, players hone their skills, competing not against luck, but against skilled judges, including former professional soccer players and referees led by Tshabalala himself. “Everyone has a dream car. Making these dreams real through Dream Drive is a gift. If you’re skilled enough to beat all the other ‘players’ in that month, that dream car could be yours,” says Tshabalala, who will be handing over the keys to the winner of the launch competition. The launch competition showcases an exceptional line-up of 20 vehicles, from the 2024 Golf GTI to the Renault Kwid, and of course the beloved BMW E30 325i as well. Players can enter multiple times and play for different cars.