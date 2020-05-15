INTERVIEW: DBFZ player Shanks aims for top in esports fighting arena

After a breakout 2019, the Spaniard has loftier ambitions when season resumes. Two years ago, Spanish esports player Shanks played Dragon Ball FighterZ for the first time. Now, he finds himself among the best in the world. Now, Red Bull’s first DBFZ Spanish fighter, often greeted to chants of “Padre” by his fans, has his sights on reaching the very top. How do you feel about your competitive year in 2019? I'm very happy with my performance in 2019. In the first season of the game, my goal was to reach top eight in a big major and, in 2019, I was able to even get to the World Tour finals so I think that's a big improvement.

Do you think your results had an impact on your scene?

I do think so yes. I'm really happy about that too because many people have told me they started to play the game or watch tournaments since they started following my games. It also helped a lot that we had a Saga DBFZ World Rour in Spain.

How did you get into DBFZ? Do you feel DBFZ has grown in your region?

I've been playing fighting games for a long time before DBFZ. When I saw the announcement about the game I immediately knew I would try that game. DBFZ started pretty big in Spain and then It grew a lot in a couple of years thanks to the community who organized events, content and more.

How do you feel about the meta of season three and will it change how you play or your team?

I think they did a good job with the changes of the universal mechanics. Maybe I would have nerfed the top tier characters a bit more but it's still too early to talk about that, especially if we don't have tournaments. I still don't know all the changes I will make with my team but I think It is safe to say that SSJ Goku got hit too hard this season.

With the tour on hold how are you keeping sharp?

Playing online. It is not the best experience for training but it helps a lot, especially with a new season where there are a lot of new things to try.

How do you plan on further building your scene?

We have a local in Barcelona that I'm sure will draw attention of veterans and new players. This local will definitely improve our level and scene not only in DBFZ but in many fighting games.

Any potential players you’d like to play against when you are able and why?

I would like to play with a lot of people but especially with many Japanese players to see how they are adapting to this new season.

What do you plan to do now that you are a Red Bull Athlete?

Reach for the top. I know I have the potential and I know I have the support necessary to get there so it's time to get to work.

Red Bull Media House