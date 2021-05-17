Is Call of Duty: Warzone coming to mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone' could be coming to mobile devices.

Activision's battle royale title seems to have been accidentally included in a recent LinkedIn job posting, which has since been edited.

The post initially read: "Activision Mobile has put up new roles! Teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across CoD Mobile and Warzone.

"Our dev teams are dedicated to mobile and comprised of all major disciplines.

"We're [hiring] globally, and in addition to Art and Production we've opened new roles for Engineering (Graphics & C++) and Designers (Game/System).

"Drop in and drop us a line."

The post has been edited and now says "teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across Call of Duty", rather than specifying 'CAll of Duty: Mobile' or 'Warzone'.

Meanwhile, the current mobile offering - which recently surpassed 500 million downloads - does feature battle royale alongside other more traditional multiplayer modes.

And Activision has been delighted with 'Warzone' and credited the game with "transforming" the franchise.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming