KFC launches gaming console that lets you warm up your chicken

KFC is launching a gaming console which warms up chicken. The fast food brand has unveiled more details for its upcoming console, which features a custom-built cooling system using heat produced by its components to warm up the chicken chamber. The company said: "The chicken chamber will keep its contents hot, ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions." The console - which has been designed by a global hardware maker - is said to be capable of playing top games. KFC spokesman Mark Cheevers told the BBC: "This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like?

"If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

As it stands, there is no information on a release date or possible price of the KFConsole.

Although many people thought the initial announcement in June was a spoof, KFC has confirmed a partnership with Cooler Master to develop the console, and described the move as the company's "flagship entry" into the market.

Cheevers added: "We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry."

BANG ShowBiz Tech