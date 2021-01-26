LCS Lock-In Tournament: These are the semifinalists

The quarterfinals of the LCS Lock-In tournament has concluded and the ground is set for the semifinals. In a weekend that saw Team Liquid steamroll FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses run over Golden Guardians, surprise winners enter the next stage of the 2021 LCS tournament. In the first game of the quarterfinals, 100 Thieves emerged victorious over the Immortals. Meanwhile, it took Cloud9 18 kills to force TSM League of Legends esports hopes. LCS Lock-In Semfinalists Team Liquid vs FlyQuest Team Liquid continues to produce stunning performances as they remained undefeated since their last match against 100 Thieves. TL was dominant through and won 2-0 in a game where FlyQuest was totally outwitted. In game one, TL stomped their opponents with an over 12k gold lead. The second game took 29 minutes with Team Liquid dominating every minute of the game. They face off against Evil Geniuses in the LCS Lock-In semifinals next weekend. Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians

While the first game of this clash ran for 37 minutes, Evil Geniuses demonstrated strength and resilience throughout as they pushed forward. The rookies of Golden Guardians could not match up with the aggression from Reneketon and Nidalee. Evil Geniuses took their momentum from game one to win the game in 27 minutes. The team will battle Team Liquid in the semifinals of the League of Legends esports tournament.

Cloud 9 vs Team SoloMid

Team SoloMid has been strong for most of the LCS Lock-In but Cloud9 would still send TSM home away from the semifinals. Before this match, TSM only lost to 100 Thieves. They even stayed one step ahead on the first game, but Cloud9 came out stronger to win the tie 2-1. C9 will clash with the thieves next weekend.

100 Thieves vs Immortals

Among the four semifinalists, 100 Thieves looked like the LCS Lock-In favorite. Immortals started off stronger in game one but lost focus mid-game, allowing 100 Thieves to regain control of the game. In the second game, 100T dominated every part of the map, forcing Immortals to bow out of the LCS tournament after 34 minutes of a lopsided game.

All eyes are on the weekend where 100 Thieves will battle Cloud9 on January 29. On January 30, Team Liquid will clash with Evil Geniuses. Fans expect the veteran semifinal teams to reach the LCS Lock-In semifinals but are also keen for a major upset in this League of Legends esports event.

