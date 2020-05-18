League of Legends esports unite for streamathon to raise funds for Covid-19 relief

Riot Games on Monday announced a 48-hour "Mid-season Streamathon" later this month in a bid to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The event, which will be held from May 29-31, will include international and influencer matchups in addition to the Mid-Season Cup showdown between the top teams in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and LOL Champions Korea (LCK).

Fan donations will benefit a global network of nonprofit organizations supporting coronavirus relief efforts, including the ImpactAssets COVID Response Fund and GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The top four teams from the LPL (China) Spring Split will face the top four from the LCK (South Korea) Spring Split in the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup, Riot Games announced.

The teams will compete online, with the LCK teams stationed in Seoul and the LPL teams in Shanghai. There will be no audience because of the coronavirus pandemic, but matches will be broadcast live on watch.lolesports.com.