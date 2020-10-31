League of Legends Worlds 2020: SN Gaming and Damwon go head-to-head

After the start of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship with 22 teams qualified, only two teams remain. DAMWON Gaming, representing Korea's LCK, and Suning, from China's LPL, will clash at the Worlds finals to find the best League of Legends esports team in 2020.

DAMWON Gaming vs Suning

The two finalists hail from two of the strongest regions in League of Legends esports. China has been the strongest region in the past few years. But before that, Korea was undoubtedly the king of Worlds until 2018 where LPL team Invictus Gaming won the event. Now, 2020 is the year to decide which region will take back the throne.

In the Group Stage, Suning and DAMWON both led their groups with scores of 5-2 and 5-1 respectively. And in the playoffs, LoL Esports standings show both teams continued to dominate each match up. DAMWON Gaming dropped one game to G2 Esports while Suning lost one game to both JD Gaming and Top Esports. Between the two League of Legends esports giants, they lost only three games in best-of-five matches against the greatest teams.

For the 2020 Worlds finals, much of it will depend on which champions get through the draft. The jungler role especially saw an increase in priority, where teams often draft around them. Nidalee, Graves, and Lillia are some of the strongest champions that keep seeing play. Lucian is a champion who tends to make a big difference in lane when he gets through. Although his pick rate is low, he's been banned over 35 times this whole tournament.