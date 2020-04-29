LEC dominates spring League of Legends viewer rankings

Among European and North American teams in the just-completed League of Legends spring season, the five clubs that produced the highest viewership all came from the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), EsportsCharts announced Tuesday.

The list from EsportsCharts was topped by eventual LEC spring split champion G2 Esports, who garnered an average of 284 900 viewers per match.

LEC spring split runner-up Fnatic ranked second at 270 800 viewers per match. Rounding out the top five were Origen (227 400), Misfits Gaming (220 600) and MAD Lions (220 500).

In sixth place for viewership was Team SoloMid, who came in fourth place in the North American-based League Championship Series' spring split. TSM drew an average of 213 000 viewers.

The remainder of the top 10: LEC's Excel Esports (209,870), LEC's Rogue (209,810), LCS' Cloud9 (208,400) and LEC's FC Schalke 04 (206,000).