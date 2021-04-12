Mass Effect Legendary Edition goes gold ahead of May release

‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ has “gone gold” ahead of its May 14 launch.

The upcoming video game – which is a compilation of the three games in the ‘Mass Effect’ video game franchise – is set to be released in just over a month and it has now been confirmed the title has “gone gold”, which means the code has been finalised to the point where it is ready for release.

Game director Mac Walters tweeted over the weekend: “Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey - time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little... if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary (sic)”

According to GameSpot, the news means the game will most likely meet its May 14 release date mark, and won’t be pushed back.

‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ bundles together the first three games with improvements to make them feel like one cohesive experience, and is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with optimisations for the newer systems rather than dedication next-gen versions.