May the 4th be with you: Steam slashes prices of Star Wars games
Steam is celebrating Star Wars day by holding a sale on all Star Wars games to celebrate May the 4th.
Over the years, Star Wars fans have celebrated the day in different ways but global lockdowns have made it difficult for many to go all out.
Gaming has gained momentum as millions remain in their homes due to the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown.
The Star Wars franchise has had a long history in video games. Because of this, it has every game suited for all type of gamers and play styles. So if you wanted to explore some of those games that you might have missed out on, now is the best time.
The Force Unleashed games offer an insane force power trip that not many other games can replicate. Republic Commando is still a great first-person shooter. If you are just looking to chill and swing a lightsaber around, The Lego series might be up your alley. The latest Respawn title Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best in the franchise and is around 40% off as well.
Games are up to 80% with the cheapest being cut to R9.45.
IOL TECH