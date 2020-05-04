May the 4th be with you: Steam slashes prices of Star Wars games

Steam is celebrating Star Wars day by holding a sale on all Star Wars games to celebrate May the 4th.

Over the years, Star Wars fans have celebrated the day in different ways but global lockdowns have made it difficult for many to go all out.



Gaming has gained momentum as millions remain in their homes due to the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown.



Enter Steam's sale on Star Wars games. Scroll through the list of titles that are listed for sale (read: slashed prices). Pick from a wide range of games such as Star Wars X-wing and Tie Fighter that released way back in 1994. You could take the plunge into the RPG world with Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.

The Star Wars franchise has had a long history in video games. Because of this, it has every game suited for all type of gamers and play styles. So if you wanted to explore some of those games that you might have missed out on, now is the best time.