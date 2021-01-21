MediaTek's new chipsets offer big performance boost but no 5G

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MediaTek has unveiled the new Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets. The Taiwanese company's new processors promise improved AI, camera and multimedia capabilities, but don't offer faster 5G which is included by rivals Samsung and Qualcomm. The new chips - built with TSMC's 6-nanometer tech and making use of Arm's A78 core technology - also benefits in the gaming world with added support for faster refresh displays. As reported by CNET, the first phones using these chips are coming towards the end of the first quarter in devices by the likes of realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Ahead of the announcement, MediaTek's general manager of sales FInbarr Moynihan said: "The first wave of launches will likely come from China.

"That's probably where there's the wider range of 5G devices, and... the launch time-to-market tends to be quicker."

He added: "The expansion of MediaTek in the US in the first half of 2021 is more likely coming from the Dimensity 800 and 700 device platforms."

According to Counterpoint Research, MediaTek became the world's biggest smartphone chipset vendor in the third quarter, which was helped by mainly providing modems to Asian handset makers.

While noting that Qualcomm still topped the list for 5G processor sales, the firm said: "MediaTek's strong performance in the $100-$250 price band and growth in key regions like China and India helped it become the biggest smartphone chipset vendor."

BANG ShowBiz Tech