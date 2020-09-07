Microsoft announces free Xbox Academy workshops

London - Microsoft has announced plans for the Xbox Academy. The gaming giant has revealed its new free development tutorial, which is "designed to inspire the next generation of games creators, and to give them an insight into game design and development". The digital workshop - set to launch later this month on September 12 and 13 - will be "one of many" similar events being offered to "inspire, serve and help upskill customers, small businesses and communities through learning and technology". The workshop will be run by East London Arts and Music (ELAM), Playground Games and Games London as they look to introduce students to the basics of game design. Meanwhile, those taking part will also be taught about the development process and how to use developer tools such as Unity.

Playground Games studio director Gavin Raeburn said: "I'm thrilled that Playground Games is part of Xbox Academy and that our team members Maria Lee and Ryan Greene can share their experience and knowledge with games creators.

"As a team, we are passionate about fostering new talent in the industry, such as with our 12-month placement scheme for university students from relevant courses.

This event is another great way that we can pass on some of the expertise within the studio to inspire the next generation of game creators."

And Curtis Le Blanc - director of games at ELAM - added: "It's a real pleasure to work with the talented people of Playground Games and Microsoft Store in delivering these sessions.

"Many of the students at ELAM have started their education in games development and other areas based on the inspiration from industry leaders just like the people at Playground, so we know that sessions like this are invaluable in ensuring the huge opportunities for growth and employment in the UK are fulfilled."