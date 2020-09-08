Microsoft confirms R5000 Xbox Series S console: ’Smallest Xbox ever’

Hours after Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console was leaked, the company took to social media to confirm its existence. In a tweet, Microsoft describes the Series S as “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever”. It also lists the price as the previously leaked figure of $299 (about R5000). 👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020 The accompanying image gives fans an idea of how thin it is and shows the lack of a disc drive. The Series S is pictured standing upright, but the orientation of the Xbox logo suggests it’s expected to be more commonly used in a traditional horizontal configuration. Microsoft says it will share more information “soon.” The Xbox series X have also had fans waiting in anticipation for November.

According to the Xbox website, the series X will be the most powerful console ever.

“Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever, powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures,” said the company.

“The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed & performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, a custom 1TB SSD & CPU and deep software integration, to make for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before.

“For the first time ever on console, an innovative split motherboard keeps the Xbox Series X internals evenly temperature controlled, allowing for the console to output more power.

“A heat sink is a non-electronic, passive mechanical component that has a vital role in the reliability and performance of the Xbox Series X and is integrated directly into the chassis of the console. This unique component of the parallel cooling architecture helps lend to the distinctive design of the console.”

