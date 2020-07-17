Microsoft discontinues Xbox One X, Xbox One S digital edition

Microsoft has announced that it is discontinuing production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition.

"As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we are taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally," the company said in a statement.

Recently, reports of Xbox One X and Xbox One S shortages surfaced as there has been an increased demand in Microsoft and Sony's current-gen consoles during the pandemic.

The One X and One S Digital will not instantly disappear from store shelves. Microsoft says gamers can check with retailers for availability of their current stock.

A leaked Microsoft document has revealed that the company's second next-gen Xbox will be fully revealed in August.