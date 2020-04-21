Mirage, Heroes advance in ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational

Team Mirage capped a perfect day of action with a 13-0 shutout, claiming first place in Group A as the ESPN Esports Valorant Invitational began Monday.

Team Mirage (3-0) and Team Heroes (2-1) both advanced out of Group A to the Wednesday semifinals. Team Six (1-2) and Team Rift (0-3) were eliminated.

The closed-beta event features eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play, with all matches consisting of a single map. The top two teams from each group will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the final set for later that day.

Team Mirage downed Team Six 13-6 on Bind, then routed Team Heroes 13-2 on Haven before cruising to a 13-0 win over Team Rift on Haven.

Team Heroes posted two wins on Bind, beating Team Rift 13-1 and topping Team Six 13-9.