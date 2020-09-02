Mobile eSports on the rise: Generating R328bn in revenue, could expect to surpass PC counterparts

Cape Town - Mobile eSports games grew by a rate of 27.5% in 2019 - and the popularity in these mobile games could surpass its PC counterparts. This is according to the research data analysed and published by SafeBettingSites.com. In 2019, these mobile eSports games generated $19.5 billion (R328 billion) in revenue, up from $15.3 billion (about R257 billion) the previous year. PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular titles in this space shows the incredible growth of mobile eSports. In 2019, the PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament got a whopping 11 million views. This was 11 times higher than the previous year. Another popular game, Call of Duty Mobile got more than 172 million downloads in the first two months of release.

Considering that in 2018 PC esports games generated $16.1 billion (R270 billion), it is clear that mobile eSports games are on track to outpace them.

According to Newzoo, mobile gaming yielded $68.5 billion (R1.1 trillion) in 2019 and by 2020, it is expected to reach $77.2 billion (R1.3 trillion).

The same report predicts that by the end of 2020, PC gaming will have a revenue share of 23%. Comparatively, mobile gaming will have a 46% share. By 2022, mobile games will account for over half of all gaming revenue.

Southeast Asian countries Malaysia and Singapore are among the market leaders in the mobile eSports revolution.

Mobile gaming revenues in Malaysia grew by $100 million in 2019, overtaking PC’s $35 million growth. Singapore saw an increase of $35 million between 2017 and 2019, surpassing PC gaming, which only had a $5 million increase.

