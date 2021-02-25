More iconic PlayStation games will be going to PC

Jim Ryan is looking forward to bringing PlayStation games to the PC.

The Sony Interactive Entertainment president has revealed the company is bringing some of the console's iconic games to the PC market soon as he feels there's "an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience".

Speaking about the prospect, he shared: "I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."

'Horizon Zero Dawn' was one such game, which was published on PC last year.

Speaking about its release, he told GQ magazine: "We assessed the exercise in two ways.