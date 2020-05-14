Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath trailer reveals gameplay for upcoming characters

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios has released a new Mortal Kombat™ 11: Aftermath gameplay trailer. The trailer puts the spotlight on Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop, who are set to join the character roster as part of the upcoming expansion. The trailer also provides the first in-depth look at all three playable fighters with gameplay footage showcasing their different abilities, move sets and visual styles.

Fujin is the God of Wind and serves the Elder Gods with his brother, Raiden, as a Protector of Earthrealm. He was the first playable in Mortal Kombat 4 and this immortal god uses his sword and crossbow in combat.

Sheeva is the four-armed, half-human, half-dragon queen of Outworld’s ancient Shokan race. She was the first playable in Mortal Kombat 3. This powerful Shokan warrior is a heavy hitting, master brawler that uses her grappling fighting style to take down enemies. With her shield and unblockable teleport stomp, she is unstoppable.

RoboCop, formerly known as Alex Murphy, was a dutiful police officer who was brutally executed by a local gang. Murphy was brought back to life through OCP technology and transformed into RoboCop. As this cybernetic police officer, he upholds the law and protect the innocent. He makes his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise - with a few upgrades, of course.

The new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep and RetroKade Stages, as well as select Stage Fatalities are also featured in the gameplay trailer.

New players can battle it out with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, featuring all three characters, story content and game modes in one ultimate package.

This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack, containing six downloadable content (DLC) characters – Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection can be pre-ordered now.The entire Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available on May 26, including Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop.