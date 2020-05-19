Mortal Kombat 11’s new Friendships available to its players free on May 26

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer spotlighting the return of the popular Friendships feature that allowed players to take down their opponents with a hint of kindness.

The feature was a hit in the '90s and now is set to return because a little bit of kindness is enough to finish your enemies.

The new video shows off various fighters performing their own lighthearted finishing move, from Jade bursting open a festive, candy-filled piñata with her staff and Liu Kang disco dancing on an illuminated LED floor, to Sindel toasting with a glass of wine and Jax treating players to a jazz saxophone session, along with plenty of other surprising Friendships for players to discover.

Friendships will be available on 26 May as part of a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players, in conjunction with the digital-first release of the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion.