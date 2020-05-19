TechnologyGaming
Mortal Kombat 11’s new Friendships available to its players free on May 26

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer spotlighting the return of the popular Friendships feature that allowed players to take down their opponents with a hint of kindness.

The feature was a hit in the '90s and now is set to return because a little bit of kindness is enough to finish your enemies. 

The new video shows off various fighters performing their own lighthearted finishing move, from Jade bursting open a festive, candy-filled piñata with her staff and Liu Kang disco dancing on an illuminated LED floor, to Sindel toasting with a glass of wine and Jax treating players to a jazz saxophone session, along with plenty of other surprising Friendships for players to discover.

Friendships will be available on 26 May as part of a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players, in conjunction with the digital-first release of the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. 

The free update will also give players access to Stage Fatalities and the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep and RetroKade Stages.

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, including Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available digitally on 26 May and can be pre-ordered now, with digital pre-orders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. 

Players can also pre-oder the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle now.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection are not available for preorder on Stadia.

