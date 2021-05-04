Naughty Dog has story for Last of Us Part III

Naughty Dog already has a story outline for 'The Last of Us Part III'.

Creative director Neil Druckmann admitted while the sequel isn't in development, he hopes he can get his plans out into the world "one day".

Appearing on the 'Script Apart' podcast, he said: "I don't know how much I want to reveal.

"[Co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we're not making - but I hope one day can see the light of day - that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We'll see."

Although Druckmann stressed that there are no immediate plans for a third games in the series, there has been "quite a bit" of internal discussion about the possibility and certain things they'd have to consider.

He added: "We’ve now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters.

"With one game, there’s no pattern of what a franchise is. With two games, now there’s starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you'd have to stick to if you're making a third game."

And it seems the studio would like to take its time to figure out the next move before officially setting any project in stone.

Druckmann explained: "After we finish one of our big titles, we take a long time to explore different ideas, whether it's going to be 'Last of Us III', whether it's something new, whether there's some old franchise we want to go back to.

"I like to fully explore all of those, and then look at, okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to?

"Because it's a huge commitment - monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that."

