Na'Vi victorious in Gamers Without Borders championship

In a closely fought, back-and-forth battle, Natus Vincere edged mousesports 3-2 in the grand final Sunday to win the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive portion of the Gamers Without Borders esports charity event.

With the win, Na'Vi picked up $750,000 for UNICEF. mouseports brought home $500,000 for the International Telecommunication Union.

Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams' prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

The CS:GO event, sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, featured six-team European event with a $1.75 million prize pool and a two-team North American Showmatch with a $250,000 prize pool -- $150,000 to the winning team's charity of choice.

100 Thieves swept Team Liquid on Saturday to win the North American Showmatch.