Netflix games downloaded ‘more than 20 million times’

Netflix has been investing lots of time and money into its video game products in recent years – but as yet, consumers are still largely overlooking what they have to offer. New data has revealed that 1.7 million Netflix subscribers engage with the service's games daily. That equates to less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers, according to CNBC.

Figures provided by Apptopia, a global app tracker, show that Netflix's games have been downloaded 23.3 million times. That number is equal to around 10% of Netflix's subscribers. However, a lot of users may have downloaded multiple gaming titles. Despite this, Netflix remains ambitious in the gaming sphere. Netflix previously cited Epic Games and TikTok as two of its biggest rivals.

Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters acknowledged that the company was still learning about the gaming industry, too. He said: “We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things. But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really centre more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building.” Bang Showbiz Tech