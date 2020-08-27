Netflix hit ’The Witcher’ to get augmented reality mobile game

Johannesburg - The largely popular Netflix series ’The Witcher’ is getting a monster-hunting AR spinoff for mobile.

Monster Slayer is an augmented reality game for iOS and Android. It features console-grade visuals, various challenges for players to explore the world around them while tracking, studying, and fighting monsters both new and old.

“We’re happy to announce The Witcher: Monster Slayer a free-to-play, augmented reality, location-based RPG for iOS and Android developed and published by Spokko, member of the CD PROJEKT Family,” said the press release.

The game uses real-time weather conditions and players can use the time of day to their advantage while fighting monsters. Players can also brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait as well as an upgrade to their character’s skills and equipment.

In addition to battling monsters, the game also contains rich and story-driven quests that will take you on full-fledged adventures on your way to becoming a professional monster slayer.