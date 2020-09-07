New gaming platform BAST will let gamers directly challenge their favourite celebrities
London - New platform BAST allows gamers to test their skills in direct competition with their favourite stars.
The innovative service - which launched over the weekend - will give players the opportunity to face off with the likes of footballers Bayo Akinfenwa, David Meyler, Damarai Gray, Ayoza Perez and Patrick Bamford all getting involved.
Speaking about the launch, Wycombe Wanderers striker Akinfenwa said: "BAST is a fresh and exciting new gaming platform which allows us to connect with fans and gamers directly.
"The personalised experience is going to re-shape gaming and change esports like never before...
"I'm looking forward to being able to challenge fans to a game of FIFA...and seeing if anyone can beat my 99 physicality rating."
Other big names involved include five-time world champion football freestyler Andrew Henderson, FIFA world champion esports player of the year MS Dossary, 'First Dates' waiter Austin Ventour and rugby ace Luke Cowan-Dickie.
Gamers can compete against their favourite personalities across a range of games including 'Call Of Duty', 'FIFA 20' and 'UFC 3'.
The cost of a BAST experience is set individually by each of the talents in the marketplace, and anyone interested can sign up at www.bast.gg, create a profile and find a celebrity to challenge.
Bang Showbiz