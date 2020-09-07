New gaming platform BAST will let gamers directly challenge their favourite celebrities

London - New platform BAST allows gamers to test their skills in direct competition with their favourite stars.

The innovative service - which launched over the weekend - will give players the opportunity to face off with the likes of footballers Bayo Akinfenwa, David Meyler, Damarai Gray, Ayoza Perez and Patrick Bamford all getting involved.

Speaking about the launch, Wycombe Wanderers striker Akinfenwa said: "BAST is a fresh and exciting new gaming platform which allows us to connect with fans and gamers directly.

"The personalised experience is going to re-shape gaming and change esports like never before...

"I'm looking forward to being able to challenge fans to a game of FIFA...and seeing if anyone can beat my 99 physicality rating."