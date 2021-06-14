New Playdate console will now come with 24 games

Panic's new Playdate handheld console will come with 24 games instead of 12. The company - who started life making iOS and Mac software and whose games releases include 'Untitled Goose Game' and 'Firewatch' - has given an update on the pocket-sized machine which will now cost $179 instead of $149, but will come with 24 games instead of 12 as originally planned and the internal storage has been increased from 2GB to 4GB.

The update to the console's specifications was released via Instagram and a video update on the Playdate which will include information on launch content, future games, pre-order info and more will take place on Panic's YouTube channel on Tuesday (08.06.21). Panic have developed the retro console by Swedish industrial design firm Teenage Engineering and the handheld has a black and white screen with no back light - reminiscent of Nintendo's iconic Game Boy - and comes with a unique crank that tucks into and pops out from the side which will be used in gameplay. The games will be released in seasons and owners will get a new title each week following launch.