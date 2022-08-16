New ‘South Park’ video game is coming, teaser implies

A new ‘South Park' video game is coming, according to a teaser. The game was debuted at a digital showcase by THQ - who at the event confirmed they have 46 games in development in total, with 26 yet to be announced - and it could potentially be the one they said they working on last year.

The teaser was made up of a logo for South Park Digital Studios, which makes the show and other affiliated media, such as the video game. In 2021, the creators of the animated series - which debuted in 1997 and has run for 25 seasons - Matt Stone and Trey Parker said they were currently making a new 3D game “set in the world of ‘South Park’.” It is believed the new game is the same one the ‘Book of Mormon’ creators were referring to.

Question Games is also believed to be developing a ‘South Park’ video game - for consoles and thought to have a multiplayer aspect - which is also thought to be a game that THQ is making. The company was tipped to be the publisher for 2014’s ‘South Park: The Stick of Truth’ role-playing game. However, they went bankrupt, prompting them to sell the rights to Ubisoft. Following this THQ Nordic bought the name and some of their intellectual property. Along with this game, they also teased the remake of ‘Alone in the Dark’, which was leaked before the showcase, but it gave people some idea of what gameplay will look like. In addition, they debuted a new trailer for the ‘Gothic’ remake, which was given the go-ahead back in 2020 after a hit playable trailer.

Both games will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but not for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Original games are also on the way include ‘Outcast 2’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’, which were given teaser trailers but no confirmed release date. Related Video:

