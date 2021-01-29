New Tomb Raider game will ’unify’ storylines

The next 'Tomb Raider' games will "unify" the original story and rebooted series.

The upcoming video game will be set after the 90s classics to bring together the original story and the 2013 reboot to expand on Lara Croft's story and adventures.

Game director Will Kerslake said: "[Crystal Dynamics'] origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara's early days [...] while the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, travelling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces. We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."

However, Kerslake suggested that it may take some time before the next instalment is released as it will take some time for the team to develop the story.

He added: "This is not an easy task, and we ask for your patience as we go through the development process. We don't have plans for a major game announcement in the near future."