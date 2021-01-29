New Tomb Raider game will ’unify’ storylines
The next 'Tomb Raider' games will "unify" the original story and rebooted series.
The upcoming video game will be set after the 90s classics to bring together the original story and the 2013 reboot to expand on Lara Croft's story and adventures.
Game director Will Kerslake said: "[Crystal Dynamics'] origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara's early days [...] while the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, travelling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces. We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."
However, Kerslake suggested that it may take some time before the next instalment is released as it will take some time for the team to develop the story.
He added: "This is not an easy task, and we ask for your patience as we go through the development process. We don't have plans for a major game announcement in the near future."
The game series' trilogy started with 'Tomb Raider' in 2013 and ended in 2018 with 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'.
Producer Jonathan Dahan previously hinted that there is much more to come for fans, saying: "I'd be extremely surprised if we didn't see more of it. "We're not able to say anything about what's happening next, but I'd be very surprised if we didn't hear more about the franchise."
Reflecting on the latest generation of the long-running, beloved franchise, Dahan suggested that the game's biggest accomplishment was consistently relaunching as a leader as technology improves. He explained: "We really wanted to make it a baseline that if someone buys an Xbox One X, they get 4K/30fps."
Bang Showbiz Tech