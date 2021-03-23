Nintendo and Pokémon GO creators Niantic develop new augmented reality game

The augmented reality world is set to reach new heights as Nintendo and the creators behind Pokemon GO phenomenon Niantic joined forces to develop a new AR game based on the Pikmin franchise.

“To kick off the partnership, Niantic and Nintendo are developing an app based on the Pikmin franchise. The app will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful. Slated to launch later this year, this will be the first title created by our Tokyo Studio since it was established in April 2018,” said Niantic in a statement.

More details on the game remain unknown but more information is promised to be revealed in the coming months.

The app is scheduled to launch globally later in 2021, with Niantic as the publisher. The title will also be the first title created by Niantic Tokyo Studio, Niantic’s development studio established in April 2018.

“As we continue to expand our games portfolio, it was a natural next step to team up with Nintendo,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. “We’re looking forward to shaping the future of AR together, bringing Nintendo’s beloved game characters to life for mobile game players around the world.”