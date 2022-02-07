Nintendo Switch outsells the Wii

The landmark was announced as Nintendo revealed its latest set of financial results. Some 10.67 million units of the Switch shipped between October and December 2021 - even though sales have been undermined by a shortage of semiconductors.

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Wii. The popular gaming console was released in 2017, and has already outsold the Wii, which also proved to be a huge success after it was launched in 2006.

As a result, the overall number of units shipped reached 103.54 million, meaning it took less than five years for the Switch to surpass the Wii in terms of sales. On the flip side, it's also been confirmed that shipments fell by nearly eight percent year on year.

Last year, meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser insisted the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences". Bowser responded to reports of upgraded hardware by discussing the company's general philosophy to new technology.

He said: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake. "It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? "There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."