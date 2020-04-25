'ocelote': G2 plans to expand into Valorant

G2 Esports wants more than its recently won League of Legends European Championship title. The organisation, which already has teams playing in more than a handful of platforms, will expand into Valorant, owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez Santiago told Sky Sports in an interview. "The game is really well designed, it's very smooth, it doesn't have anything useless in there," he said of Riot Games' latest game entry. "It might seem overwhelming at first but it's not. It's actually very simple. The simplicity of it makes the game very deep. This game has everything it needs, nothing more, nothing less. That makes you get really good at every angle, every map. It's a perfect game, I really, feel strongly that I believe it's a perfect game." And he told Sky Sports he is confident about the organization's future in Valorant. "G2 will be Valorant World Champion at some point," he said. "At the same time, we'll be doing a lot of content and tournaments around Valorant. Expect a lot from us, it's going to become one of the main games for us."

Valorant is an instant hit and Riot is planning for even greater rapid growth.

Riot's director of esports Whalen Rozelle said the popular new esports title has led to a sharpened vision of where the game could go in the future.

"We're overwhelmed by the initial interest and excitement in Valorant," Rozelle said in a statement. "We have massive dreams for what this game can be as an esport, and we're excited to embark on this long esports journey with our players. Our primary focus early on will be forming partnerships with players, content creators, tournament organizers, and developers - unlocking them to help us to build the Valorant ecosystem."

Rozelle said initial communication to organizers and third-party tournaments are geared at helping effectively plan and execute events.

"Our aspiration is to build an esport worthy of your lifelong attention and interest. We plan to do so guided by three core principles: competitive integrity, accessibility, and authenticity," Rozelle said.

While in beta, Valorant has smashed streaming records on Twitch, which is true to Riot's plan for accessibility to the game.

--Field Level Media