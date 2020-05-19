Online games to play when lockdown boredom strikes

Cape Town - As the social distancing continues to destroy social lives and level 3 lockdown is in the pipeline, many are looking for new ways to keep themselves entertained while being in touch with loved ones. For years, games have been keeping children (and adults) inside the house and rooms, much to the disappointment of loved ones who want to well...take them out of their rooms. However, now with social distancing and lockdown in full effect, gaming has been encouraged. That is not to say that games can not be a social activity. Here is a list of games that you can play with loved ones when the quarantine boredom hits. Jackbox Games The party games on Jackbox are simple to learn and results in hours of fun. It's also easy to stream or screen-share games from one device to a group. No apps or consoles are needed as everyone plays through a web browser on their phones.

One person has to purchase either one of six Jackbox Party Packs, or one or more individual games, on Steam (for PC, Mac and Linux). The packs contain five games.

After the purchase, tart the game on your laptop, and use the screen-share option so that all the other players on the call can see the screen too.

Houseparty

Houseparty is a video chat app owned by Fortnite developer Epic Games that lets you play popular games like trivia and Heads Up with friends online. Up to eight people can join a video chat "room" at once and play games together.

Houseparty is available for iOS, Android, MacOS and Chrome.

Uno

Don't we all just love a good game of Uno?

The ultimate game of betrayal goes online as your and your friends can fight among yourselves to become the One. ​Uno is available on Poki as well as As you have always done, you can customise the rules so everyone’s BS house rules can still be included and used. So go ahead and stack those +4 cards!

Life the Game – Stay Safe

Stay Safe on Poki is quarantine gone virtual. This version of Life the Game was created to inform players on some of the things we can do to stay safe during lockdown and encourages users to keep a safe distance, wash hands for 20 seconds and also tips on how to manage fever.

Try and complete the three new stages and gain some insights on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Online version of Cards Against Humanity

The banter is guaranteed to continue with the online version of Cards Against Humanity. Because it's online, most of the rules stay the same except no deck of cards is required.

You’ll still get to challenge players to come up with the weirdest, funniest and sometimes inappropriate answers to a question in order to win rounds.

If you want to play online, go to the playingcards.io site and select “Remote Insensitivity.”

It’s the exact same game as Cards Against Humanity, just with a different name. Once you click “Start Game,” other players can join you. Start a video call with friends and get cracking on that insensitivity.

IOL TECH