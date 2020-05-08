Overwatch: Mental health, decrease in passion forces 'Greyy' to retire

Paris Eternal flex support Luis "Greyy" Perestrelo cited mental health and a waning passion for the game for his retirement from the Overwatch League on Thursday. "This is something I've been thinking about for a very long time," Grey, 26, wrote on Twitter. "I used to be incredibly passionate about the game, but this passion hasn't been there for a long time now. There are many reasons that resulted in this. "... I kept trying to force myself to enjoy it, to have fun, to practice and do my best for my teammates, but my mental health was hard tanking and this was for sure the correct way to go." pic.twitter.com/duDsaVWxyu — Greyy (@GreyyOW) May 7, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote: "It was a very complicated choice to make, surely that hardest one I had to take in my life but the most important thing is that this decision is the best for me, for my well-being and my health."

Greyy shared time with fellow flex support Damien "HyP" Souville, who recently retired from professional Overwatch. Greyy wrote on Twitter that HyP's departure kept him on the team longer than anticipated.

"I was concerned my team wouldn't be able to find a replacement amid COVID-19," said Greyy, who added "even if I already had these plans, I still gave it all for the sake of my teammates."

Paris Eternal signed former GC Busan Wave flex support Kwon "Fielder" Joon last week.

--Field Level Media