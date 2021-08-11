PlayStation 5 makes history as fastest-selling console

Sony has announced that as of July 18, the popular machine has reached the milestone figure just a matter of weeks earlier than its predecessor, the PS4.

The PlayStation 5 has reached 10 million sales, making it the fast-selling console in history.

Sony boss Jim Ryan has hailed the "very significant double-digit growth compared to the launch window of PS4" in terms of engagement.

He told GamesIndustry.biz: “Engagement on the platform is the highest that we’ve ever seen whichever way you look at it.

“Whether it’s the number of people measured by a metric such as MAU [Monthly Active Users], or whether it’s the time that these people spend playing games. Both of these metrics are showing very significant double-digit growth compared to the launch window of PS4, the previous high-water mark.”