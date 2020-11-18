PlayStation 5's launch line-up is the best ever, says Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan thinks PlayStation 5's launch line-up is the best ever. The PlayStation CEO has compared the company's latest launch line-up with previous consoles, and he's convinced that it's the best of the lot. He shared: "I have spent a lot of time comparing it with what we've done in previous generations and I think the games that we have at launch, and the games that we have coming in in 2021, are by far the strongest that we've ever had, so I'm really happy with it." Ryan also noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made game development especially difficult. But he thinks the people at PlayStation have done an exceptional job, all things considered.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I think this launch lineup has been very well received.

"You can write them down and you can put them beside what we launched with on PS3, what we launched with on PS2 and PS1, and it is the strongest lineup across first party and third party. And the year that follows will be the strongest second year or second holiday season that we've ever had.

"I think the performance of our studios on the PS4 generation was great. But it's a little acknowledged phenomenon that virtually all of the great generation defining games that we published on PS4 came in the second half of the cycle - and that won't be the case this time round."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming