PlayStation joins forces with Firewalk Studios on new AAA title

Sony is teaming up with Firewalk Studios on a new PlayStation-exclusive AAA title.

The gaming giant has announced its upcoming project with the studio - which is part of former Bungie boss Harold Ryan's ProbablyMonsters collective - although details are scarce at the moment.

In a blog post, Firewalk's studio head Tony Hsu wrote: "we’re thrilled to announce a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for our new, original multiplayer game.

"For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going.

"The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality."

Hsu confirmed the team are "already hard at work" on the title, and he said everyone has been finding "joy and connection" through the game.

He continued: "We’re already hard at work on development and have been having a ton of fun playing our game as a team.

"In fact, while we continued to grow our team during this challenging last year, it was our daily online playtests that provided the most consistent point of joy and connection for our crew.

"The fun and laughter of playing together brought us closer, even if we were physically apart.

"Our goal is to be able to deliver that same joy to gamers and we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on when the time is right."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming