PlayStation wants to create ‘new emulators’ to recreate classic games

The job listing has been posted on LinkedIn and suggests that the company is looking for someone to join its Tools and Technology team.

PlayStation is set to hire a software development engineer to create “new emulators”.

The job listing explains: “Classic games run via emulation of legacy PlayStation platforms. As a classics engineer, you would work closely with a group of other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators.”

Other requirements include expert knowledge of the C/C++ software, as well as experience of developing cross-platform software.

The job listing states a preference for a candidate with “hands-on experience with AA or AAA game development for PlayStation Consoles”.