Pokemon Go Team Rocket celebration event: Everything we know so far

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Niantic has dropped details for the upcoming Team GO Rocket Celebration Event. This event will run from February 2 until February 7 and according to Niantic’s Pokemon Go team, the event promises to be a “big shake up for Team GO Rocket”. The troublesome Team GO Rocket Grunts will be turning the following Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon: Swinub, Nosepass, Aron, Spheal, Lileep, Anorith and more. They will also have different teams of Pokémon during the event and after its conclusion. “Defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders during the event for a chance to receive a Team GO Rocket Leader Gift sticker,” said the Pokemon Go team in a statement.

Players should also be on the lookout for Pokémon like Golbat, Koffing, Ariados, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Houndour, Nuzleaf, Stunky, Skorupi and Venipede appearing more often in the wild.

Qwilfish, Larvitar, Corphish, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino will also be hatching from Strange Eggs during and after the event.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids.

One-star raids: Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Gligar, Sneasel, Shinx, and Klink.

Three-star raids: Nidoqueen, Ariados, Umbreon, Tyranitar, and Absol.

Five-star raids: Raikou and Suicune will both be appearing at different times.

Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom.

Players can also enjoy event-exclusive field research as well as timed research will be available.

“The Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research that begins during the Johto Celebration event will continue during this event and will reward an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh that knows the exclusive attack Earthquake!

“Keep a lookout for more invaded PokéStops and Team GO Rocket balloons than usual.”

Players can also enjoy many bonuses during this event.

IOL TECH