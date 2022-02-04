'Pokémon Legends Arceus' tips for the overconfident, longtime fan

It's easy to get lost in "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," the franchise's first true foray into the open-world format. New players will have a lot to learn in the massive setting, filled with Pokémon both old and new. But longtime fans of the Pokémon series might feel confident in their approach to the game's mechanics. How different could "Arceus" really be, right? Then those players find a rare, strong-looking Pokémon, and think they know the drill. They throw their Pokémon into battle, hoping to weaken their prey for the catch. The rare Pokémon immediately runs away.

They spooked it, not knowing that in "Arceus," players have to balance two different methods of approaching Pokémon. Some Pokémon want to battle, and some you have to catch with a new, stealthier method inspired by "Pokémon Go." "Arceus" constantly throws surprises at players with its mechanics in this way. Throw out almost everything you knew about Pokémon's classic gameplay, because almost every element of the game is different here - right down to how you catch 'em all. The following are our best tips for conquering the Hisui region. - Always approach Pokémon with stealth and use the 'Pokémon Go' approach first

You will probably be tempted to capture Pokémon the old-fashioned way - by battling them - whenever you can. But there are two big advantages to always trying to capture Pokémon stealthily first. For starters, the game expects you to capture a bunch of the same variety of Pokémon. Battling each one is not only tedious, but often unnecessary. Your Pokémon will still gain experience even if you're simply catching Pokémon in the wild via the "Go" method. On top of this, the "just sneak up and throw a ball" approach will work on strong Pokémon much later in the game. Previous iterations of Pokémon games have ramped up catching difficulty over time, but in "Arceus," the stealth method remains a viable approach throughout.

Secondly, it's pretty rare for a Pokémon to run and be uncatchable after a failed "Go"-style attempt. Conversely, there are several Pokémon who will permanently run away if you attempt to battle them, and it'll happen right at the beginning of battle, giving you no chance at all to catch them. - Berries are the best items in the game Berries are single-use items your Pokémon can hold and consume in battle to cure status effects, restore a small amount of health or temporarily enhance stats. Typically they're quickly outclassed by other held items you find in the game.

In "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," however, they're your best tool for capturing Pokémon. Not only will berries distract Pokémon - making them easier to catch by allowing you to sneak up on them and just toss a Poké Ball, bypassing the battle - but they can even be used to calm down some Pokémon that are trying to attack you as you explore. In some cases, this is the only way to capture rampaging Pokémon. So stock up on what used to be some of the most useless items in the Pokémon games. And don't worry about missing out on their healing properties - you'll come across plenty of materials while exploring to craft potions and status-healing items. - Check the Pokédex religiously

In previous Pokémon games, the Pokédex served as narrative filler, automatically completing an encyclopedia-like entry on a Pokémon as soon as you captured it. It wasn't at all necessary to look at unless you wanted some fun, biological trivia. The difference in "Arceus" is that the Pokédex entries for Pokémon won't be completed until you capture several of the same variety, and in different ways that are new to the main series. The various criteria is listed when you hover over the Pokémon in question in the Pokédex. Reference this all the time, because completing Pokédex entries is how you progress to new regions. The good thing is that you don't have to satisfy all the criteria to complete a Pokédex entry. In the bottom right corner, you'll find each Pokémon's "Research Level." Each box you check off adds to it, and you only need a Research Level of 10 to complete an entry.

- Complete a few Pokédex tasks, then check back in with Professor Laventon It might seem like overkill to constantly backtrack to the camp areas in the massive open world, but it's pretty crucial: Professor Laventon will see your completed entries and give you experience points. Gain enough, and your "Star Member" level will increase, allowing you to access new areas and thus new main quests and side quests. This is the core gameplay loop of "Arceus," and it's one that'll get drilled into your head over time.

- Invest in some inventory space before shelling out for items or clothes You may think that it'll be important to stock up on items that heal your tired Pokémon. Or maybe you're a fashionista who needs to show the region just how stylish catching Magikarp can be. Put aside those urges at the beginning of the game. Field areas will have tons of materials you'll want to collect, and your inventory will get full faster than you think, forcing you to leave materials in the wild when you don't want to put what you're carrying in storage.

Instead, use your money to expand your inventory space early on. If you visit Bagin, the guy who's just to the left of Captain Cyllene's offices, he'll offer to increase your inventory size for a fee that increases each time you ask. Get the first few expansions - and only the first few - to make exploring that much easier. You can easily find materials to craft Poké Balls and potions in the wild, making item shops in this game more of a fail-safe than anything else. Plus, if you wait to purchase clothing, new options will appear as you progress through the game, giving you all the more options to put other trainers to shame with your impeccable fashion sense. - Get a Pokémon with False Swipe right away - or just ask the move tutor

One new interesting thing in "Arceus" is that you have access to a move tutor from the beginning of the game, which lets you teach your Pokémon new moves they may not be able to learn through leveling up. Using this mechanic, try to get a Pokémon who can learn False Swipe, an attack that will always leave other Pokémon with at least one HP. This is crucial for catching Pokémon through the battling method, since there are so many unpredictable variables to account for in battle. Check in with Zisu in Jubilife Village - she's in the upper-left-hand corner of the map at the training grounds. You can purchase moves for Pokémon there, including False Swipe, which will dramatically increase your chances to catch the Pokémon you fight. Pro tip: Both Rowlet and Oshawott, two of the starters you can choose from, are able to learn this move.

And don't worry about False Swipe wasting one of the four available slots for moves your Pokémon can use in battle. Unlike in previous Pokémon games, in "Arceus" you can use the menu to swap around any moves your Pokémon has before going into battle. - Some NPCs with 'Requests' won't have icons above them "Requests" are "Arceus's" name for side quests. NPCs usually have icon indicators above them if they have a request, but some don't, and these missions offer interesting rewards upon completion. When traveling around, try talking to any non-playable character that looks like they need something, often evident by the distressing ambient dialogue in the text bubble above them.

- Look for shiny, crystal-looking things in world Some of the more noticeable material-collecting points you'll find on the world map are gem structures jutting from the ground. Approach them right away and mine them, because they contain "Stardust," which you can sell for a considerable chunk of change. Save scumming exists. Use it if you really don't want to miss catching a rare Pokémon.

This one is a little more controversial, since it's generally frowned upon by purists who believe you should just play the cards you're dealt. But if you find a really rare Pokémon and are scared of it running off, you can turn off auto-save in the options menu, then manually save before attempting to catch the Pokémon ahead of you. There's a chance this gets patched out later, but Nintendo has a track record of not correcting player-rigged fixes to intended mechanics (looking at you, Animal Crossing and time travel). - Be willing to let go of almost every mechanic from mainline Pokémon games

The Pokémon series is growing up. It's experimenting with wildly different ideas, forcing players to challenge their preconceptions in ways the series never has before. It will be tough to reconcile old habits with a Pokémon world where battling isn't core to catching. It'll be overwhelming knowing there isn't a straightforward path of eight gyms to reach the ending. "Arceus" will feel massive, directionless and intimidating at first. So let go of those preconceived notions about Pokémon. Take in the world around you, and just explore. The game is at its best when players get that adrenaline rush of discovering something on their own, be it a hidden location, unique Pokémon or a new way to interact with the world and its mechanics.