Pokémon Presents showcases huge changes to formula in 'Pokémon Legends Arceus'

The Pokémon Presents aired Aug. 18 - the longest livestream presentation ever shown by The Pokémon Company at a whooping 28 minutes - wasted no time updating fans on progress with the franchise's upcoming mainline games, "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl," as well as "Pokémon Legends Arceus," the hotly anticipated Breath-of-the-Wild-like reimagining of a Pokémon game.

The "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" updates mostly showed off new graphics, with the game sporting a combination of chibi-styled characters for the overworld map and more fleshed out models akin to the "Sword" and "Shield" designs for battles. The showcase also revealed that beloved features such as the Pokémon Underground and Pokémon Contests would be returning. Pokémon Underground is a mining area players can access at any moment outside in the overworld map, where players can mine for items, find particular Pokémon and build their own underground base. Pokémon Contests eschew normal battles in favor of dress-up and talent-based competitions. These modes have additional perks as well, like a new method to capturing Pokémon by placing certain statues in your underground bases.

The true star of the show, however, was "Pokémon Legends Arceus," an open-world game featuring mechanics fans tired of the typical formula have been begging for. The update showed new gameplay, which included a combination of "Pokémon Go" mechanics with mainline battle mechanics. Players are tasked with completing the very first-ever Pokedex of the Sinnoh region after choosing a starter Pokémon between Cyndaquil, Oshawott and Rowlet. By sneaking up on Pokémon in tall grass and dodging enemy Pokémon attacks (while countering with your own Pokemon's attacks), players can catch entirely new Pokémon, unique to the region.

Yes, in an unexpected twist, the stream revealed that "Arceus" would actually be introducing new Pokémon to the Pokedex, something that's never been done outside a mainline game before. Pokémon like Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Braviary, alternate forms of existing Pokémon, appear alongside new evolutions for Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution to Stantler, and Basculegion, an evolution to Basculin.