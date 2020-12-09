Prince of Persia remake delayed until March 2021

Ubisoft has delayed the 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake until next spring.

The studio has confirmed the highly anticipated release has been postponed until March 2021, and explained in a statement that they are going to take more time to "work on the game".

The development team said: "During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced the return of the Prince with 'Prnce of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake'.

"We are excited to put this game into your hands, as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in a reimagined 11th century Persia.

"However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we wanted to let you know that we are taking additional time to work on the game.