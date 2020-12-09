Prince of Persia remake delayed until March 2021
Ubisoft has delayed the 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake until next spring.
The studio has confirmed the highly anticipated release has been postponed until March 2021, and explained in a statement that they are going to take more time to "work on the game".
The development team said: "During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced the return of the Prince with 'Prnce of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake'.
"We are excited to put this game into your hands, as we retell the story of the Prince and Farah in a reimagined 11th century Persia.
"However, 2020 has been a year like no other. Today we wanted to let you know that we are taking additional time to work on the game.
"With that, the release date for 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake' has been moved to March 18, 2021.
"We believe this is the right call to ensure we will deliver a game you will enjoy. Thank you for your patience and continued support for 'Prince of Persia' and we hope you stay safe and healthy this holiday season."
The title was confirmed in September, with PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions being made - with the latter two available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X via backwards compatibility.
BANG ShowBiz Gaming