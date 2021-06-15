PS5 averaged 51.5 hours of gameplay in its 5th month

Sony’s PlayStation 5 averaged 51.5 hours of gameplay per account in March 2021, its fifth month after release. This is about a 49% increase from the PS4’s average usage in the same period after its release, according to data presented by Safe Betting Sites USA. The PS5 was released in November 2020 despite the world living under the shroud of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As at March 2021, only its fifth month since its release, the PS5 averaged 51.5 hours of gameplay per account. The PS5’s predecessor, the PS4, was released in the same month in 2013. At its fifth month, it recorded an average of 34.6 hours per account, which is 49% lower than the PS5’s recorded average. The PS5 and the PS4 both had their highest average from the reported period in the month of January with the PS4 registering a high of 40.9 average hours of gameplay while the PS5 recorded an average of 62.3 hours of gameplay.

The PS5 is also leading the PS4 in terms of its number of monthly active users (MAU). In March 2021, it boasted 8.6 million monthly active users compared to just 7.1 million monthly active users for the PS4 in March 2014. What’s more is that in its first calendar month, the PS5 attracted 2.8 million monthly active users while the PS4 only attracted 1.7 million in 2013. Notably, the PS4’s number of monthly active users experienced an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1% from November 2013 to March 2014 while the PS5 had a 25.16% CAGR in the same months in 2021.